West Virginia Sen. Ryan Weld will push for return of Veterans Court

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — West Virginia Senate Majority Whip Ryan Weld believes a court that addresses the issues faced by veterans and those with mental illness is again needed in the state.

When the Legislature convenes in January, he said he plans to introduce a measure re-establishing a Mental Health, Veteran and Service Members Court within the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals. Weld, R-Brooke, also serves as assistant prosecutor in Brooke County. He said he sees issues each day in court that are exacerbated by mental health issues, such as drug and alcohol addictions.

