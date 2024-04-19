West Virginia Sen. Capito expresses frustration with rejection of Mayorkas impeachment

By Charles Young, The Exponent Telegram

WASHINGTON, DC — Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., expressed her frustration Thursday after impeachment articles against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas were rejected.

Capito, during her weekly media briefing, said the dismissal of both articles and the failure of the Senate to hold a trial was a “grave disappointment.”

“Sen. Schumer (Senate Majority Leader Chuck Shumer) and the Senate Democrats just voted it off the table so we couldn’t even hear what the House found how the secretary has been shunning the law in terms of asylum and parole and other things,” she said.

The first article of impeachment charged Mayorkas with “willful and systemic refusal to comply” with immigration law, and the second article charged him with a “breach of trust” for saying the southern border between the U.S. and Mexico was secure, according to The Associated Press.

Democrats decided the process was “not a valid inquiry,” Capito said.

“My constitutional duty is to have a trial — as we have for every other person who has been impeached by the House that didn’t resign first,” she said. “So have a trial, listen to the evidence and then vote one way or the other.”

She “never heard the evidence” the House brought forward, Capito said.

“I don’t even know what the depth of the charges brought against him could or would be,” she said. “We never even got to that point. Sen. Schumer took it off the table with the support of every Senate Democrat.”

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., voted along with fellow Senate Democrats to reject the articles of impeachment.

