West Virginia selected for collaboration to update broadband map

By WENDY HOLDREN

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced Tuesday that it is collaborating with eight states, including West Virginia, to broaden and update the national broadband availability map.

Other states include California, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah.

David Redl, Assistant Secretary for Communications and Information and NTIA Administrator, said in order to ensure that all Americans have access to broadband, a more precise picture is needed of the current services and infrastructure that are available.

Read the entire article

See more from The Register-Herald