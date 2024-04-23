West Virginia sees first case of measles in 15 years: Here’s what you should know

By Ashley Perham, Charleston Gazette-Mail

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University Hospitals announced Monday that an adult was diagnosed with measles in Monongalia County. This is the first confirmed case of measles in West Virginia in 15 years.

According to a news release, the adult went to an outpatient clinic last week and tested positive. The patient did not require hospitalization and is recovering at home.

The West Virginia Department of Health said in a statement that the patient was “undervaccinated” and had recently traveled internationally.

The Monongalia County Health Department said in a statement it was notified Sunday about the case. The department is working with WVU Medicine to identify and inform all people who came into contact with the patient within the WVU Medicine system and any others who may have been exposed to the patient while they were symptomatic.

The last known measles case in West Virginia was in 2009.

What is measles?

Measles is a highly contagious viral infection. Symptoms present seven to 14 days after exposure and include a high fever, cough, runny nose and red watery eyes. Three to five days after symptoms, a rash of tiny, red spots will form. Tiny white spots may also appear inside the mouth.

