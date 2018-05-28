West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner: Memorial Day for those who ‘gave their last full measure’

By JEFFREY SAULTON

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Memorial Day and the sacrifices made by those who served in the armed forces were recalled and honored in the 61st annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Sunset Memory Gardens on West Virginia 95 in south Parkersburg.

West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner was the main speaker at the ceremony at the cemetery’s Veterans Memorial. Warner said Memorial Day is a uniquely American tradition.

“It sprang from the Civil War , a year after the war ended in 1865,” he said. “People were starting to gather, first in New York and then throughout the other states to pay tribute to those who had fallen — and from that Decoration Day sprang Memorial Day which we continue to celebrate to this day.”

Read the entire article: http://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2018/05/mac-warner-memorial-day-for-those-who-gave-their-last-full-measure/

