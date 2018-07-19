West Virginia second quarter severance totals a mixed bag

By MATT COMBS

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Coal severance numbers from the second quarter of this year were released on Wednesday, and while the state saw numbers jump when compared to the first quarter, numbers are down slightly, approximately 3.33 percent statewide when compared to last year’s second quarter.

While down 3.33 percent in comparison to last year, the overall state figures for the equally shared portion of the severance tax are up more than 32 percent when compared to the first quarter of this year.

While 25 percent of the severance tax is handed out to the state’s local governments across the state based on population, 75 percent of the tax that is handed over to local governments goes back into the counties in which the coal is mined — in proportion to how much coal was mined in that individual county.

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/second-quarter-severance-totals-a-mixed-bag/article_fc1603bc-9d0f-59b8-b6fa-e5d6c01753de.html

