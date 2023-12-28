West Virginia Sec. of State encourages residents to sign up as poll workers for 2024 election

By John Mark Shaver, WV News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With the 2024 election right around the corner, West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner has launched a campaign to encourage residents to register to become poll workers, a job that he believes carries both responsibility and reward.

Warner said that many areas of the state have reoccurring issues attracting the required five poll workers per voting precinct, and while many other counties do reach the needed number of workers every election, it shouldn’t be taken for granted, leading his office to start recruiting new workers early this election cycle, especially with how important the upcoming election will be.

“We’re heading into 2024, which is a presidential election year,” Warner said. “It’s going to be filled with a number of huge, consequential elections, and our state has national ramifications, as we’ve seen with the balance of the Senate being in play. There are a number of big elections in the state.”

