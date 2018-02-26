West Virginia school employee strike explained

By RYAN QUINN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia is in the middle of its second-ever teacher strike. Teachers, this time joined by school service personnel, walked off the job Thursday, when thousands came to the state Capitol to show their frustration with legislators and Gov. Jim Justice over what the employees believe are inadequate pay and benefits and harmful legislation. Of the employees who didn’t come to the Capitol, many demonstrated outside their schools and in their communities.

The strike continued Friday, with smaller but still robust protests at the Capitol. Monday will mark the walkout’s third day.

Below are answers to a few questions about this year’s strike, as well as the state’s first teacher strike:

How is this like/unlike the last ‘statewide’ teacher strike?

West Virginia’s first teacher strike in history was nearly three decades ago, in 1990.

But that strike wasn’t technically statewide. It started with eight and gradually grew to include 47 of the state’s 55 counties.

