West Virginia school employee strike to continue across state

By RYAN QUINN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The statewide public school employees strike that began last Thursday will continue today, despite state-level union leaders’ call for workers to return to schools today following a new proposal from the governor.

As of 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, all 55 counties had announced their public schools would be closed today.

Tuesday’s post-6 p.m. proposal by Gov. Jim Justice and union leaders to end the strike today went over like a lead balloon with many school employees, and it was clear by Wednesday evening that many workers weren’t in favor of returning to work yet.

About 40 counties announced closures from 7:30-10:40 p.m. Wednesday, with others announcing the closures earlier in the day. …

