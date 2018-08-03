West Virginia school clothing voucher extended

Staff report

Point Pleasant Register

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Division of Family Assistance is extending the school clothing allowance application period to Aug. 10 for eligible children enrolled in West Virginia schools.

This extension is due to program expansion to include families with children enrolled in public West Virginia pre-kindergarten (pre-k) programs or West Virginia head start who have attained the age of four by July 1. The age requirement for enrollment in public West Virginia pre-k changed to July 1 as a result of the passage of Senate Bill 186.

Each eligible child will receive a $200 voucher that may be used toward the purchase of appropriate school clothing or piece goods for families who sew clothing for their children. According to the DHHR website, appropriate clothing consists of pants, shirts, skirts, dresses, shoes, coats, underwear, and other basic clothing necessities. The purchases made with the vouchers are exempt from sales tax and some stores offer discounts to customers who use the vouchers in their stores.Vouchers must be used by Oct. 31.

