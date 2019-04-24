Latest News:
West Virginia school board committee re-emerges, adds top lawmakers, ahead of session

By RYAN QUINN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

From left, in background, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Craig Blair, West Virginia Board of Education member Tom Campbell, board President Dave Perry and House Finance Committee Chairman Eric Householder listen at Tuesday’s meeting of the board’s finance committee.
(Gazette-Mail photo by Ryan Quinn)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two weeks ago, West Virginia Board of Education members were publicly discussing their possible power to ignore the laws state legislators pass.

School board President Dave Perry expressed concern about legislative “encroachment” at that meeting, and asked, theoretically, if the board could sue the Republican-controlled Legislature.

In an interview right after that April 10 meeting, Perry said he wanted to know what the options were if lawmakers didn’t cooperate in making the state school aid funding formula “adequate” for students.

