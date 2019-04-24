West Virginia school board committee re-emerges, adds top lawmakers, ahead of session
By RYAN QUINN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two weeks ago, West Virginia Board of Education members were publicly discussing their possible power to ignore the laws state legislators pass.
School board President Dave Perry expressed concern about legislative “encroachment” at that meeting, and asked, theoretically, if the board could sue the Republican-controlled Legislature.
In an interview right after that April 10 meeting, Perry said he wanted to know what the options were if lawmakers didn’t cooperate in making the state school aid funding formula “adequate” for students.
