West Virginia Republicans vying for Manchin’s seat tackle state, national issues

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Except for a ray of light here and there, little daylight shone between candidates’ conservative stances Tuesday, as they pledged to defend Second Amendment gun rights, prevent abortions with pro-life policies and fund Trump’s touted border wall next to Mexico.

Where the four Republican candidates vying to win the GOP nomination in the upcoming May 8 primary separated themselves was who among them would best be able to defeat Democrat incumbent U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin. The four candidates for the U.S. Senate seat – Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, Eastern Panhandle resident Tom Willis, former Massey Energy chief executive Don Blankenship and U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins – participated Tuesday night in a question-and-answer forum at Martinsburg’s Apollo Civic Theater.

Read the entire article: http://www.journal-news.net/news/local-news/2018/04/republicans-vying-for-manchins-seat-tackle-state-national-issues/

See more from The Journal