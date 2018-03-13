WVU Today

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia & Regional History Center at West Virginia University Libraries has launched a powerful new tool to assist researchers anywhere in the world who have an interest in exploring the history of the Mountain State and its region.

The Center’s new Guide to Archives and Manuscripts provides enhanced descriptions for more than 4,300 archival collections, and that number grows every week. The new site is available at https://archives.lib.wvu.edu/.

The state’s leading historical archives repository, the Center holds primary information resources in all formats documenting every aspect of West Virginia culture and history. Included are the papers of politicians, authors, business leaders, artists, musicians, coal miners and people of all walks of life. The Center also holds the most extensive family and community history resources in the state.

Read the entire article: https://wvutoday.wvu.edu/stories/2018/03/12/west-virginia-regional-history-center-debuts-new-archives-research-website

See more from WVU Today