West Virginia receives federal funds for program to assist dislocated workers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday that federal funds have been made available to enable the creation of a Peer Coaches program.

The goal of the program is to assist and support dislocated workers through the transition after a layoff until they’re retrained or employed again, according to a release from the Governor’s office.

The Labor Liaison Peer Support Project administered by WorkForce West Virginia has selected Construction Works of West Virginia as the project operator, according to Justice.

