West Virginia public community college enrollment dropped by a quarter over 5 years
By RYAN QUINN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The number of students enrolled in West Virginia’s public community colleges dropped to about 23,900 last academic year, down 9 percent from the prior academic year and 25 percent over the past five years.
Some more recent figures are available, and while they aren’t directly comparable to the 2017-18 academic year figures (comparable figures are expected later), they suggest the decline is continuing.
The report of the 2017-18 academic year figures to lawmakers Monday comes as Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, is planning to again push a free community college bill in the upcoming annual regular legislative session, which begins Wednesday.
