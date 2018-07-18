Latest News:
West Virginia Public Broadcasting nominated for regional emmy awards

The Herald-Dispatch

WVPB’s Suzanne Higgins, executive producer of “Vietnam: West Virginians Remember,” talks with attendees of a screening of the documentary at Marshall University. The documentary has been nominated for an Ohio Valley Regional Emmy award.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. —  The West Virginia Public Broadcasting production team has been nominated for Ohio Valley Regional Emmy Awards.

These nominations are for two episodes of the children’s program, “Abracadabra,” as well as the historical documentary, “Vietnam: West Virginians Remember,” according to the Ohio Valley Chapter’s National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

In the historical documentary category, executive producer Suzanne Higgins and Editor Aaron Shackelford were nominated for “Vietnam: West Virginians Remember.” Earlier this year, “Vietnam: West Virginians Remember” won a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award.

