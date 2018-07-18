The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Public Broadcasting production team has been nominated for Ohio Valley Regional Emmy Awards.

These nominations are for two episodes of the children’s program, “Abracadabra,” as well as the historical documentary, “Vietnam: West Virginians Remember,” according to the Ohio Valley Chapter’s National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

In the historical documentary category, executive producer Suzanne Higgins and Editor Aaron Shackelford were nominated for “Vietnam: West Virginians Remember.” Earlier this year, “Vietnam: West Virginians Remember” won a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award.

Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/features_entertainment/west-virginia-public-broadcasting-nominated-for-regional-emmy-awards/article_cdbec0db-319b-518f-8904-09d6656ffc4b.html

See more from The Herald-Dispatch