West Virginia PSC denies Appalachian Power’s plan to buy two wind farms
By MAX GARLAND
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Public Service Commission has rejected Appalachian Power’s bid to buy two wind farms under development in West Virginia and Ohio.
The PSC said, “The proposed acquisitions, under the conditions and circumstances set forth in this record, are not in the public interest in West Virginia” in its order, issued Wednesday.
Among the reasons the PSC, which regulates utilities in the state, cited in rejecting the deal were Appalachian’s lack of need for the farms, concerns regarding the farms’ long-term cost and West Virginia customers likely bearing more of that cost after Virginia regulators rejected the proposed deal.
