West Virginia Press Association joins nationwide coalition to champion local newspapers

ORLANDO, FL — At the 2025 Mega-Conference, America’s Newspapers announced the formation of the State Advocacy Coalition (ANSAC) — a unified alliance of press associations and newspaper advocacy organizations coming together to protect and promote the role of local newspapers in their communities.

The West Virginia Press Association joined with 13 other press associations across the country to become inaugural participating associations.

“The West Virginia Press Association is excited to join forces with American Newspapers to collaborate ideas and share examples with other newspaper associations as we continue to deal with the ever changing world of our industry,” said Doug Skaff, interim executive director of the West Virginia Press Association. “We are all working to educate and inform our state leaders of the important role newspapers play throughout our communities as we inform, educate, and entertain our readers.”

With shifting business models, regulatory threats and the ongoing evolution of local news, the need for a collective voice has never been greater. ANSAC provides a framework for collaboration, legislative advocacy, shared resources and coordinated messaging to strengthen newspapers across the country — particularly the family-owned and independently operated newspapers that serve as the primary source of trusted local news in towns and cities of all sizes.

“This coalition has the potential to change the narrative around local newspapers and local journalism,” said Dean Ridings, CEO of America’s Newspapers. “There’s room for a variety of models to serve local news needs. But the traditional, for-profit newspaper — the one that employs the most local journalists and shows up week after week — is too often overlooked. These papers remain the backbone of their communities, and without stronger support, community coverage is at risk. ANSAC is about making sure that doesn’t happen.”

“The stakes aren’t just high for newspapers — they’re high for the communities that depend on us,” said Debbie Anselm, executive director at Iowa Newspaper Association. “ANSAC is about leading with purpose. It’s our opportunity to harness our collective strengths, build on our shared successes and chart a bold, sustainable future for local news.”

ANSAC was created to give local newspapers a stronger voice at the state and national levels. By coordinating efforts across state lines, the coalition will advocate on issues that protect the public’s access to reliable information — such as defending copyright protections, supporting funding opportunities like tax credits for local newsrooms and maintaining public notices in print.

“Local newspapers haven’t gone anywhere. They’re evolving, they’re innovating and they still employ a huge number of journalists covering the issues that matter most to local residents,” Ridings added. “We’re not trying to duplicate efforts — we’re giving state associations and advocacy groups a platform to combine forces and advocate more effectively. And to further bolster the effort, we’re adding a state policy director to our team who will help coordinate efforts for the coalition.”

This coalition isn’t about replacing existing efforts. It’s about amplifying them — giving our industry the structure and support it needs to speak with one voice and act with shared purpose.

Alan Fisco, president and CFO of The Seattle Times and past board president of America’s Newspapers and co-chair of the organization’s legislative committee, echoed the enthusiasm. “In my role, I see firsthand the essential role local newspapers play. ANSAC is an exciting opportunity to come together as an industry — not just to respond to threats, but to lead the charge. This coalition gives us a chance to build something stronger, smarter and more strategic to protect our future.”

ANSAC is open by invitation to state press associations and other organizations that support the vitality of local, for-profit newspapers. The coalition will focus on shared legislative priorities, coordinated public awareness campaigns and broader industry support. Coalition members will also be able to access additional resources from America’s Newspapers, including its proprietary research.

Together, through ANSAC, we’re safeguarding the journalism that informs communities and strengthens democracy.

The inaugural participating associations include:

Arizona Media Association

California News Publishers Association

Florida Press Association

Iowa Newspaper Association

Kansas Press Association

Kentucky Press Association

Louisiana Press Association

Maine Press Association

MDDC Press Association

North Dakota Newspaper Association

Ohio News Media Association

Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association

Texas Press Association

West Virginia Press Association

America’s Newspapers is a leading advocate and resource for the newspaper industry, championing local news in all its forms and facilitating collaboration within the industry. To learn how your association or organization can get involved, contact Dean Ridings at America’s Newspapers: [email protected].



