West Virginia Press Association 2023 Advertising and Editorial Newspaper Contest site is open

Contest information and rules available here and emailed

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Press Association’s annual editorial and advertising competition website is now open and newspapers can begin uploading entries.

WVPA Contest Coordinator Don Smith said the association is excited to see the work submitted.

“We are excited to see the best journalism work of 2022. We are again looking for more online and video submissions. Our industry is changing and we hope the contest reflects those changes.”

“The submission period of the WVPA newspaper contest starts today, Feb. 1,” Smith said, “The deadline is Monday, March 20.”

The WVPA is emailing the Association code to all publishers, editors and ad directors. Once they receive Association Code, publishers, editors, advertising directors and newspaper staffers can visit the “ACES” contest site to submit entries for the 2023 contest. The contest includes news coverage from 2022.

ACES: http://www.newspapercontest.com/Contests/WestVirginiaPressAssociation.aspx

The 2023 Association Code will be emailed today, Feb 1.

The rules and category descriptions for advertising and editorial contests — along with instructions on how to enter — are attached to this article and have also been emailed.

The deadline to submit entries is Monday, March 20.

For 2023, West Virginia Press circulation divisions are based on the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Qualified Newspaper circulation numbers.

Newspapers must compete in the judging against others in their circulation division:

— Division I: Dailies over 9,001 and over

— Division II: Dailies 9,000 and under

— Division III: Weeklies 3,001 and over

— Division IV: Weeklies 3,000 and under

Anyone with questions can contact Smith at [email protected] or 304-342-1011.

Online entries are preferred — include URLs and Paywall information — but any entry that must be mailed, should be sent to 3422 Pennsylvania Avenue, Charleston, WV 25302

Contest rules packages are below by link and download:

EDITORIAL & ADVERTISING Rules