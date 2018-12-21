West Virginia population continues decline at a 0.6% decrease
Staff reports
Charleston Gazette-Mail
West Virginia was among nine states that experienced population decline this year.
The Mountain State lost 11,216 people, which is a 0.6 percent decrease. The state’s population has been shrinking for the past decade at the fastest rate in the nation, according to a Pew Charitable Trusts study.
This goes against the national trend, which saw a 0.6 percent growth between July 1, 2017, and July 1, 2018.
