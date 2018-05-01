West Virginia PEIA Task Force to meet today at Marshall today
By TAYLOR STUCK
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The PEIA Task Force will conduct 21 public outreach meetings throughout the state, starting in Huntington and Point Pleasant today, and continuing through June 11.
The meetings are aimed to give the public an opportunity to voice their thoughts on the Public Employees Insurance Agency, both what’s working and what needs to be improved. Members of the public outreach subcommittee will relay the feedback to the larger task force, which is working to find a long-term solution to issues facing PEIA.
The first two meetings will be at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center at Marshall University and at Point Pleasant High School. Both meetings start at 6:30 p.m.
Those who wish to submit input online can do so at the task force’s website, peiataskforce.wv.gov.
Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/peia-task-force-to-meet-today-at-marshall/article_da353545-e7ba-5a39-be75-56e53bceb16e.html
See more from The Herald-Dispatch