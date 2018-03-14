West Virginia PEIA Task Force hosts first meeting

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Public Employees Insurance Agency Task Force met for the first time Tuesday, deciding to divide into three committees to study different aspects of the insurance plan before coming back together for a more in-depth meeting next month.

Gov. Jim Justice appointed 29 members to the task force, whose goal it is to research and make recommendations for funding solutions for PEIA.

Tuesday was an organizational meeting for the task force. Mike Hall, the governor’s chief of staff who chairs the group, said the task force would be divided into three committees to study the issue — coverage and plan review; cost and revenue; and legislative and public outreach. Hall said he expects selection of members of those three committee to be completed by the end of the week.

