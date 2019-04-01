West Virginia PEIA Task Force, Blue Ribbon Commission done for now

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Despite both having more work to do, the work of the task force looking at state employee health insurance and the commission looking at higher education appear to be done unless Gov. Jim Justice breathes new life into these committees.

Both the Blue Ribbon Commission for Four-Year Higher Education and the Public Employees Insurance Agency Task Force were slated to wrap up their work in December. Both had planned to keep meeting past their mandate and even held meetings in the beginning of January.

Yet, both went dark for the remainder of the 60-day legislative session that started Jan. 9. Several bills based on recommendations to both groups were introduced, though very few passed.

