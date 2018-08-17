West Virginia PEIA Task Force approves report on public hearings
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Five months after its first meeting, and 60 days before its informal deadline to unveil a permanent “fix” for West Virginia’s Public Employees Insurance Agency, the PEIA Task Force took another incremental step Thursday, by formally receiving a 22-page report summarizing comments from 21 public hearings — the last of which was held June 11 — and more than 3,000 surveys.
“I’m hopeful we can move forward quickly with our other subcommittees to find a solution,” Public Outreach Subcommittee Chairwoman Helen Matheney said in presenting the report to the full Task Force. The subcommittee approved the report on Aug. 7.
The Task Force’s two other subcommittees — Cost and Revenue and Coverage and Plan — are scheduled to begin meeting in earnest next week.
