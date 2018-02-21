West Virginia PEIA board votes to freeze health insurance plan

By JAKE JARVIS

NCWV Media

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The board that governs public employees’ health insurance plans reversed course Tuesday afternoon and voted unanimously to keep the insurance plan the same as it is now for the next fiscal year.

A leader of one of the state’s teacher unions said teachers and other school employees will likely accept the so-called “freeze” to the Public Employees Insurance Agency plan.

“How many companies do you know that don’t have a change in their benefits from year to year?” PEIA Director Ted Cheatham asked.

