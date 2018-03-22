West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania governors form shale gas agreement

Staff reports

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Leaders in West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania will continue to work together to market the region for natural gas development.

Gov. Jim Justice announced the extension of the Tri-State Shale Coalition Agreement with Ohio Gov. John Kasich and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf. The goal of the Tri-State agreement is to enhance regional cooperation and job growth through developing shale gas in the Appalachian Basin.

“Instead of competing, our three states are working together to promote the region as a center for shale-related manufacturing,” Justice said. “Shale gas presents an opportunity to spur economic growth beyond the wellhead. We are working to attract investors and downstream partners. We are encouraging chemicals and plastics manufacturers to come here, stay here and grow here with us in the Appalachian region.”