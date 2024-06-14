West Virginia officials praise state’s FERC nominee

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Senate confirmed three new nominees for the nation’s regulator of major energy projects, including West Virginia’s solicitor general who won a recent victory before the U.S. Supreme Court blocking a major environmental rule.

On Wednesday, Senators approved of two nominations by President Joe Biden to the five-member Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Those approved nominations were Democrat David Rosner for a three-year term and Republican Lindsay See for a four-year term. Senators voted on the nomination of Democrat Judy Chang for a five-year term Thursday.

See serves as the solicitor general for the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office, the top position that argues cases on behalf of the state before the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, the U.S. Supreme Court, and federal appeals courts. A native of Michigan, she is a 2011 magna cum laude graduate of the Harvard Law School and clerked for now-retired U.S. D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Thomas B. Griffith. She also practiced law with prominent D.C. law firm Gibson, Dunn and Crutcher.

Joining the Attorney General’s Office in 2018, See argued before the U.S. Supreme Court in West Virginia vs. EPA. In a 6-3 ruling in 2022, the majority of Supreme Court justices determined the Environmental Protection Agency overstepped its authority in how it regulates greenhouse gas emissions, siding with West Virginia that the EPA overstepped its congressional authority.

Read more: https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/business/2024/06/west-virginia-officials-praise-states-ferc-nominee/