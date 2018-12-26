West Virginia officials encourage responsibility, safety when partying during the holidays
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program is reminding people to be responsible party hosts to cut down on drug- and alcohol-related arrests and crashes during the holidays.
In anticipation of New Year’s Eve celebrations, law enforcement and highway officials are reminding party hosts to limit their party guests’ alcohol consumption, including having someone act as bartender so guests aren’t pouring their own amounts.
Officials also advise people to provide plenty of nonalcoholic alternatives and avoid drinking games. Hosts also should serve food but avoid salty snacks that may encourage drinking.
