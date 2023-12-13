West Virginia officials considering adding additional elk to management zone

By Charles Young, WV News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Additional elk could soon be wandering the woods of Southern West Virginia, officials said Tuesday.

Officials are looking to acquire more elk to supplement the herd of just over 100 that currently reside in the Elk Management Zone, said West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Director Brett McMillion.

“There are several challenges in elk acquisition, but we are in a phase where we’re looking at some possible increase in numbers,” he said during testimony to the West Virginia Legislature’s Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Subcommittee.

These plans are not yet solidified, McMillion said.

“When we get to that point where we’re actually able to make an announcement, the governor will certainly be the one doing that,” he said. “I know he’s very excited about it.”

Randy Kelley, a WVDNR wildlife biologist who has led West Virginia’s Elk Project since its inception in 2015, said the current elk population is around 110.

