West Virginia now covered with jaw-dropping fall color

Visitors encouraged to experience fall foliage with featured hikes and scenic drives

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia continues to be covered with some of the best fall color the state has seen in nearly a decade. Peak color has arrived in the Northern Panhandle while central regions of the state expect to welcome peak conditions through next week.

“Unbelievable fall color can now be seen almost anywhere in the Mountain State,” said West Virginia Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby. “This season is proving to be one of our best autumns yet and it’s not too late to set out on our 1,500+ miles of hiking trails and iconic country roads for the ultimate leaf-peeping adventure.”

Fall Foliage Update

Ohio, Marshall, Hancock and Brooke counties are all currently showing 100% peak color per the Division of Forestry. Visit the Northern Panhandle this week to catch the most vivid tints of gold, amber and maroon.

The magnificent color continues to spread into the Mid-Ohio Valley and Mountain Lakes regions of the state, with foliage estimating 70% full color. Take a trip to the center of Almost Heaven this weekend to witness dense forests of maple, oak, hickory, beech and birch leaves reaching full opacity.

Featured Scenic Drives and Activities

The Division of Forestry recommends traveling Route 88 through Oglebay Park for the best leaf peeping opportunities this week. Immerse yourself in an oasis of incredible foliage when hiking Falls Vista Trail in Wheeling Park and be led to the beautiful Oglebay Falls. A stop on the West Virginia Waterfall Trail, these cascading waters make for a lovely autumn photo-op.

Bike or hike miles of rolling terrain amidst fall foliage at Grand Vue Park. Take in the stunning fall sights from a birds eye view when swinging through the treetops on a zipline tour. Be sure to visit Tomlinson Run State Park while in the Northern Panhandle for a spin on the park’s 18-hole disc golf course. North Bend State Park gives easy access to the North Bend Rail Trail, a splendid path spanning 72 miles that’s perfect for leisurely biking and walking.

If visiting this weekend, take a drive on US-19 throughout Summersville for heavenly hues. Even I-79 boasts exceptional views of deep reds, vibrant oranges and shining yellows. Remarkable autumn shades surround Summersville Lake, the state’s largest lake with over 60 miles of shoreline. Hike Long Point Trail for gorgeous vantage points of the tranquil waters. Along with trees dressed in fall color, wind through Rhododendron and Mountain Laurel tunnels along the way. While here, be sure to grab a photo on one of the newest Almost Heaven swings.

Looking for more unique fall activities within the Mountain State? Take a swing on The Palmer Golf Course at Stonewall Resort State Park or stroll around the property for nearly 2,000 acres of autumn landscape. The beloved Glade Creek Grist Mill at Babcock State Park is also nestled within breathtaking foliage, don’t miss one of West Virginia’s most iconic landmarks.

Get Outside

The Department of Tourism has once again partnered with AllTrails, the most trusted and used outdoor platform in the world, to give away free six month memberships to AllTrails+ for dedicated fans of Almost Heaven. Experience some of the best leaf peeping opportunities when hiking throughout West Virginia, the third-most forested state in the entire country. Sign up today at wvtourism.com/alltrails-2023.

AllTrails is home to the most extensive collection of digital trail guides, with over 400,000 hiking, running, and mountain biking trails worldwide. The platform helps users find and explore new trails and connect them to routes best suited for their unique needs.

About the West Virginia Department of Tourism

Known as the Mountain State, West Virginia is one of the most scenic states in the United States and home to thousands of acres of parks and public lands, including America’s newest national park, 36 state parks, nine state forests and 3 rail trails. In addition to its majestic mountains and rolling hills, West Virginia is full of rich historic sites, enchanting art galleries, charming towns and an immense sense of belonging found only in its heaven-like landscapes.

Fall in West Virginia continues to receive national recognition this season, with mentions in top-tier publications such as Travel + Leisure, National Geographic, Lonely Planet, Forbes, Observer and more.

The West Virginia Department of Tourism’s live leaf tracker will be updated in real time, featuring user-generated photos from social media. To access the live leaf map, along with the latest updates, happenings and insider tips around fall in Almost Heaven, visit WVtourism.com/fall. For more information about West Virginia, visit WVtourism.com and start planning your trip today.