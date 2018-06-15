West Virginia Northern Community College to offer new courses

By ALAN OLSON

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — In response to smaller businesses seeking more specialized skill sets, West Virginia Northern Community College announced Thursday that it would be introducing new courses through its Center for Business & Industrial Training.

Beginning July 9, classes will be offered at WVNCC’s three campuses. The initial three courses offered will be Basic AC/DC Electricity, Instrumentation Fundamentals and Introduction to Programmable Logic Controls. Three eight-hour classes, held once a week, constitute an entire course. Larry Tackett, vice-president of economics and workforce development, said WVNCC has always strived to help meet the needs of industry in the area

