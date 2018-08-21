West Virginia neurosurgeon warns brain injury possible at high school level

By EDDIE TRIZZINO

Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Joe Naternicola has seen several types of injuries in his time overseeing high school sports.

As the athletic director at Fairmont Senior High School, he’s tended to players suffering everything from rolled ankles to the more severe injuries of concussions.

“I haven’t seen anything causing paralysis or needing surgery or anything like that,” Naternicola, who has coached football since 1976, explained. “I’ve just seen guys get hit so hard they had to go through the protocol to return to the field.”

