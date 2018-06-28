West Virginia near top in May to May job growth, scraping bottom in unemployment

By MATT COMBS

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In a time period that saw West Virginia add over 17,000 to the job rolls, May 2017 to May 2018, unemployment not only did not go down; it increased by nearly 6,000 new claims.

According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, when comparing May 2017 to May 2018, the Mountain State went from some 743,200 people on the non-farm payrolls to some 760,300 on the payrolls.

While only an additional 17,100 jobs, when taken as a percentage, 2.3 percent, the state was tied with North Carolina for the greatest increase east of the Mississippi River and also tied in eighth nationwide with Oregon.

