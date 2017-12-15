West Virginia native Morgan Spurlock: “I am part of the problem … but I am also part of the solution”
By WENDY HOLDREN
The Register-Herald
BECKLEY, W.Va. — The Beckley native best known for his documentary “Super Size Me” shared online his own history of sexual misconduct.
Morgan Spurlock, a 47-year-old filmmaker and producer, issued a letter on his social media accounts titled, “I am Part of the Problem.”
He recounted an experience in college with a woman in his room.
Spurlock said he settled a sexual harassment allegation at his office eight years ago.
“I would call my female assistant ‘hot pants’ or ‘sex pants’ when I was yelling to her from the other side of the office. Something I thought was funny at the time, but then realized I had completely demeaned and belittled her to a place of non-existence,” he wrote.
Further, Spurlock said he has been unfaithful to every wife and girlfriend he has ever had. He questions himself, citing sexual abuse as a boy, alcohol dependency since age 13, and depression.
“I am part of the problem,” he said. “We all are. But I am also part of the solution.”
He said by recognizing and openly admitting what he’s done to further this situation, he hopes to empower change within himself.
“We should all find the courage to admit we’re at fault.”
NBC News reported Spurlock’s latest project is “Who Runs The World?” a television docu-series for TNT that focuses on women’s issues.
It is unclear if the project, slated for release next year, will be impacted by Spurlock’s admission.
Spurlock is a 1989 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School. He now resides in New York City.
