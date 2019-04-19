West Virginia National Guardsman who died in training identified

By JAKE JARVIS

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A state official released the name of a member of the West Virginia National Guard who died accidentally during training in Ashburn, Virginia.

Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas Sheperty, 36, suffered fatal injuries while involved in an airborne operations training exercise Wednesday afternoon. Emergency crews from the area pronounced his death at the scene of the accident.

Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, the adjutant general of the National Guard, held a press conference to announce more details about the death Thursday evening.

