West Virginia National Guard Maj. General Hoyer offers details on how to fix RISE; Justice says no one fired yet
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A few days into his new role overseeing a troubled federal flood recovery effort, the adjutant general of the West Virginia National Guard shed light on some of the problems bogging down RISE West Virginia.
Maj. Gen. James Hoyer boiled down some of the problems with RISE, which, as of March 31, had spent only about $1.1 million of the $150 million available to it, to communications breakdowns and staffing issues. Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday that Hoyer would oversee the program, which exists within the Department of Commerce.
However, Hoyer said he’s not looking to lay blame but to revive the program and help people get their lives back together after the deadly flood that struck West Virginia in June 2016.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/2016_floods/hoyer-offers-details-on-how-to-fix-rise-justice-says/article_5b11e79a-4872-51d6-949c-8f4a0ea6e782.html
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail