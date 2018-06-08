West Virginia National Guard Maj. General Hoyer offers details on how to fix RISE; Justice says no one fired yet

By JAKE ZUCKERMAN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/2016_floods/hoyer-offers-details-on-how-to-fix-rise-justice-says/article_5b11e79a-4872-51d6-949c-8f4a0ea6e782.html

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail