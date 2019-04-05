West Virginia NAACP Spring Quarterly Meeting slated for Lewisburg

By TINA ALVEY

The Register-Herald

LEWISBURG, W.Va. — Hosted by the Greenbrier County Branch Unit 3227-B, the NAACP West Virginia State Conference of Branches Spring Quarterly Meeting will be held at the Old Stone Presbyterian Church in Lewisburg on Saturday.

The meeting will be called to order by state President Owens Brown at 10 a.m. and will include committee reports, mandatory training for advocates and an address by Jill Upson, director of the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs.

All of West Virginia’s local branches will also give reports, according to NAACP state Secretary Florence A. Plante. She said if those reports reveal that the same concerns are being raised in different areas of West Virginia, further discussion of those issues will ensue in order to find a resolution to the problems.

