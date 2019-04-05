West Virginia movie magic: Shinnston’s Sunset Drive-In to open for 72nd season in April

By CHARLES YOUNG

NCWV Media

SHINNSTON, W.Va. — The owners and operators of the Sunset Drive-In Theater are preparing to open for the historic venue’s 72nd season at the end of April.

While the inaugural movie of the season isn’t yet known, movie lovers from throughout the region should mark their calendars for dusk on April 26.

Located along the Shinnston Pike, the theater was constructed in 1947 and opened the following year. It has been under ownership of members of the Ellis family since 1955.

Read the entire article

See more from NCWV Media