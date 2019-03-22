West Virginia Master Naturalist program features field trips, nature events in mid-Ohio Valley
By Staff Reports
The Parkersburg News and Sentinel
PARKERSBURG — Do you enjoy learning about nature and spending time exploring the wonders of our natural world?
If so, consider joining the West Virginia Master Naturalist Programs, Mid-Ohio Valley Chapter, an organization official said.
The local program covers 64 hours of classes every year through indoor course work, numerous field trips and networking with nature events across the region.
