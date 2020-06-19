West Virginia Manufacturers Association installs first woman board chairman

Release from the West Virginia Manufacturers Association:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Barbara Buck has become the first woman to serve as chairman of the West Virginia Manufacturers Association (WVMA) Board of Directors.

Buck, vice president and plant manager for Covestro’s South Charleston Polyurethane manufacturing facility, was installed as chairman during the WVMA’s June 18 board meeting.

“It is truly an honor to be named chairman of the WVMA board, and it’s an even bigger honor to hold the distinction of being the first female chairman,” Buck said. “Manufacturing is such an important part of the West Virginian economy and way of life, and I am excited to bring my passion to this position as I continue to support the WVMA and its goals for the industry.”

WVMA President Rebecca McPhail said Buck’s chairmanship comes at a time when West Virginia’s manufacturing community is rallying to find innovative solutions to help the state address the COVID-19 pandemic. Buck’s leadership ensures the WVMA and its member companies will help to lead West Virginia’s economic recovery.

“Barbara Buck is a recognized leader in our state’s manufacturing community and an active member of the WVMA Board,” McPhail said. “As she takes her place in WVMA history as our first female board chairman, I know that her dedication to her Covestro team and the manufacturing industry translates into strong leadership for our association.”

Buck has more than 25 years of polyurethane engineering and manufacturing experience.

She began her career in 1993 as a plant engineer in the South Charleston plant. She held multiple engineering, project management and production management positions in the South Charleston plant and in the Corporate Technology Center. In 2011, Buck became the director of manufacturing of the South Charleston site, and then she became the plant manager in April 2017.

For more information, contact the WVMA at (304) 342-2123.