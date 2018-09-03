Latest News:
By September 3, 2018 Read More →

West Virginia man recalls working with Sen. McCain

By REBECCA CARBALLO

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., died Aug. 25. He was 81.
(AP file photo)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — While working with Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., on Capitol Hill, Charleston native Brad White said he can still remember what “the stare” looks like.

“In a line of question, there was a stare and a glare,” White said. “Then he would open up and let people have it.”

White worked with the Senate on the subcommittee on readiness that briefed McCain and the late Sen. John Glenn, D-Ohio, on the defense budget, and they covered several issues pertaining to budget, policy and national security. The committee would help the senators come up with questions for military generals, admirals and representatives. He recalled that McCain always took a direct approach to questioning.

Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/kanawha_county/charleston-man-recalls-working-with-sen-mccain/article_30de63eb-0215-50db-8be0-86c98fc61420.html

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.