West Virginia man recalls working with Sen. McCain
By REBECCA CARBALLO
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — While working with Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., on Capitol Hill, Charleston native Brad White said he can still remember what “the stare” looks like.
“In a line of question, there was a stare and a glare,” White said. “Then he would open up and let people have it.”
White worked with the Senate on the subcommittee on readiness that briefed McCain and the late Sen. John Glenn, D-Ohio, on the defense budget, and they covered several issues pertaining to budget, policy and national security. The committee would help the senators come up with questions for military generals, admirals and representatives. He recalled that McCain always took a direct approach to questioning.
