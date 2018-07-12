West Virginia Lottery releases emergency rules for sports betting

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Almost three weeks after approving rules governing sports betting at the state’s casinos, the West Virginia Lottery released the emergency rules for public consumption.

The Lottery Commission released the rules through the Secretary of State’s rule filing system July 9 after approving them June 21. The West Virginia Lottery Sports Wagering Act gives the Lottery Commission the power to promulgate emergency rules setting up the sports betting system any time before Dec. 1, after which the agency will need to submit rules through the normal rule-making process.

