West Virginia Lottery Commission updated on countdown to sports betting launch
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Several members of Lottery’s security and legal staff were noticeably absent from Tuesday’s Lottery Commission meeting, conducting final field testing for sports betting technology at Hollywood Casino in Charles Town, Lottery director Allan Larrick explained.
“They’re doing field testing right now, essentially testing the functionality of these systems, and this takes a couple of days,” he said.
He said the first day of testing Monday went well, keeping the timetable on track for the launch of legal sports betting in West Virginia on Saturday.
