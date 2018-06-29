West Virginia Lottery Commission continues work on rules for sports betting

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With one West Virginia casino already working with a company to provide sports wagering in time for football season, officials say sports betting will make it to the end zone.

But there may be a penalty flag on the field: The West Virginia Lottery Commission has yet to submit rules approved by the agency last week for public comment. The deadline for state agencies to propose legislative rules for public comment was Wednesday. The Lottery Commission voted on 20 pages of rules to submit for public comment nearly a week earlier, on June 21.

