West Virginia Legislature passes education oversight bill that was defeated by voters, rejected by court

WV News Staff Report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia lawmakers have finalized legislation giving themselves ultimate authority over state Board of Education policies — a move that comes despite a clear voter rejection of a similar proposal just three years ago.

The state Senate approved House Bill 2755 on Friday, and the House of Delegates concurred with changes on Saturday, passing the measure on a 66-32 vote. The bill now heads to Gov. Patrick Morrisey for consideration.

The legislation asserts that the West Virginia Legislature has final say on all policies enacted by the state Board of Education, requiring those rules to be authorized by the Legislative Oversight Commission on Education Accountability (LOCEA) before being submitted to the full Legislature for review.

