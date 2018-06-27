Latest News:
West Virginia Legislature details judicial impeachment process

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

Delegate John Shott, R-Mercer, speaks against an amendment to limit the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment deliberations to July 23.
(News and Sentinel photo by Steven Allen Adams)

CHARLESTON, W.Va.  — Both chambers of the West Virginia Legislature voted Tuesday for a resolution detailing how impeachment proceedings against justices of the state Supreme Court of Appeals will move forward.

Now the ball is in the hands of the House Judiciary Committee to decide what articles of impeachment to bring and against whom.

While the Senate voted by voice vote, the House of Delegates voted 89-0 in favor of House Resolution 201, which lays out in detail how the impeachment process will be conducted. But that was after over an hour of debate on an amendment by House Democrats to put a deadline on the impeachment process.

