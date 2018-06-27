West Virginia Legislature details judicial impeachment process

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Both chambers of the West Virginia Legislature voted Tuesday for a resolution detailing how impeachment proceedings against justices of the state Supreme Court of Appeals will move forward.

Now the ball is in the hands of the House Judiciary Committee to decide what articles of impeachment to bring and against whom.

While the Senate voted by voice vote, the House of Delegates voted 89-0 in favor of House Resolution 201, which lays out in detail how the impeachment process will be conducted. But that was after over an hour of debate on an amendment by House Democrats to put a deadline on the impeachment process.