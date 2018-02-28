West Virginia legislators ask: Where’s the money for 5-percent teachers’ raises?
By JOSELYN KING
The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register
WHEELING, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced a pay raise deal for all state employees Tuesday that could put teachers back in the classrooms on Thursday, but state lawmakers are awaiting details on where he found $58 million in new revenue to pay for the increases.
“This raise (announced Tuesday) is contrary to everything the governor has said to this point,” Ferns said. “Adjusting revenue estimates to achieve a raise that appeases the unions is not fiscally sound.
Read the entire article: http://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2018/02/west-virginia-legislators-ask-wheres-the-money-for-5-percent-teachers-raises/
See more from The Intelligencer and Wheeling News Register