West Virginia legislative auditors recommend ethics investigation of Justice Loughry
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Allen Loughry might have violated the state Ethics Act’s prohibition on use of public office for private gain, for having a state-owned antique desk valued at $42,000 in his home and for use of a state vehicle and taxpayer-paid rental cars for his personal travel, a legislative audit released Monday concluded.
The audit also cited Justice Menis Ketchum for use of a state vehicle to commute to the Capitol from his home in Huntington, and also for five golf outings in Virginia.
Auditors noted that, in 2013, Loughry had one of the original desks used by justices when the East Wing of the Capitol opened in 1927, commonly called the “Cass Gilbert” desks, moved to his Charleston residence. He had the desk returned to the court in November 2017, following a Gazette-Mail column speculating about furniture missing from the court offices.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/legislative-auditors-recommend-ethics-investigation-of-justice-loughry/article_c7d6774c-5dc5-5f11-93f2-f6404ee4e83a.html
