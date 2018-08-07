Latest News:
By August 7, 2018 Read More →

West Virginia lawmakers tour Supreme Court as part of impeachment proceedings

By LACIE PIERSON

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Members of the House Judiciary Committee inspect the office of Justice Loughry inside the court offices of the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals in Charleston, W.V. on Monday.
(Gazette-Mail photo by Craig Hudson)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Members of the House of Delegates Judiciary Committee on Monday received evidence that multiple West Virginia Supreme Court chief justices might have authorized policies that allowed for the criminal falsifying of documents to bypass laws regarding payment of senior status judges.

During a day when members of the committee toured the Supreme Court offices, they also learned that some of the documentation they received about the cost of renovations to court offices might not reflect a consistent cost comparison for the renovations to the offices.

Monday was the seventh day of hearings in the House Judiciary Committee.

A panel of the counties of West Virginia, with Tucker County shown in granite, is inlaid into the floor of the office of Justice Loughry.
(Gazette-Mail photo by Craig Hudson)

Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/lawmakers-tour-supreme-court-as-part-of-impeachment-proceedings/article_bb0d6178-2b21-59ad-9e7f-791849660fd1.html

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail

 

 

 

The office of Justice Davis inside the court offices of the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals.
(Gazette-Mail photo by Craig Hudson)

 

The $32.000 sofa is seen inside the office of Justice Loughry.
(Gazette-Mail photo by Craig Hudson)

 

 

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.