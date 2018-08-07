West Virginia lawmakers tour Supreme Court as part of impeachment proceedings
By LACIE PIERSON
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Members of the House of Delegates Judiciary Committee on Monday received evidence that multiple West Virginia Supreme Court chief justices might have authorized policies that allowed for the criminal falsifying of documents to bypass laws regarding payment of senior status judges.
During a day when members of the committee toured the Supreme Court offices, they also learned that some of the documentation they received about the cost of renovations to court offices might not reflect a consistent cost comparison for the renovations to the offices.
Monday was the seventh day of hearings in the House Judiciary Committee.
