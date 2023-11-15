West Virginia lawmakers offer support to economic development agencies

By Joselyn King, The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. — West Virginia lawmakers in Wheeling indicated they are willing to help regional economic authorities do what is necessary to encourage development and growth in the state.

Legislative interim meetings in Wheeling this week concluded Tuesday, with one of the last being a meeting of the Joint Standing Committee on Economic Development and Tourism at Oglebay Park’s Wilson Lodge.

Presenters included Marvin Six, executive director of the Business Development Corporation of the Northern Panhandle; and Josh Jefferson, president and CEO of the Regional Economic Development Partnership (RED) in Wheeling.

State Sen. Ben Queen, R-Harrison, told Six and Jefferson to let lawmakers know in the days leading up to the Legislature’s regular session that begins in January if there should be any changes in code they need to make the job they do easier.

State Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Trump, R-Morgan, also indicated the Legislature wants to provide any help it can to the state’s regional economic development authorities.

